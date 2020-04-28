Programmable Multi-axis Motion Controller Market Trends, Share, Scope, and Research Insights by 2027

Programmable Multi-axis Motion Controller Market Introduction

Motion controller are constructed with digital and analog components. These controllers are used to control motion of an object to provide control and safety.

Automation system in a motion controller helps different devices and equipment to achieve high rate of productivity and flexibility

Multi-axis motion controllers are used in various application areas such as routing machines, coil winding machines, laser cutting machines, co-ordination inspection machines, and glass cutting machines

Changes in the global multi-axis motion controller market directly affect machinery and production based manufacturing industries

The global programmable multi-axis motion controller market directly affects the advancements in manufacturing activities and also impacts the need for accuracy and precise operations in end-user industries

Programmable Multi-axis Motion Controller Market Dynamics

Emergence of IoT is considered a key factor driving the programmable multi-axis motion controller market

Programmable multi-axis motion controllers are increasingly adopted in different industries due to the rise in demand for electrically or electromechanically operated machines

Demand for laser cutting machines and electric discharge machines is high in the market

Programmable multi-axis motion controllers provide high level of accuracy and precision control. Thus, demand for these controllers is high in the semiconductor industry.

Technological innovations such as advent of digital multi-axis controllers are anticipated to augment the programmable multi-axis motion controller market in the near future. However, low cost manufacturers in Asia Pacific can decide the price of programmable multi-axis motion controllers. This is estimated to increase the market competitiveness. In turn, this is projected to hamper the programmable multi-axis motion controller market.

Lack of skilled workers and proper training in the field of automation regarding programmable multi-axis motion controller are likely to restrain the programmable multi-axis motion controller market in the near future

Programmable Multi-axis Motion Controller Market: Segmentation Analysis

Based on type, the programmable multi-axis motion controller market can be bifurcated into standalone multi-axis motion controller and bus-type multi-axis motion controller

In terms of application, the programmable multi-axis motion controller market can be segmented into machine tools, packaging and labeling machinery, semiconductor equipment, and material handling equipment

Machine tools is anticipated to be the prominent segment of the global programmable multi-axis motion controller market during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the rise in demand for machine tool applications in metal cutting and metal forming activities, where programmable multi-axis motion controllers are widely implemented.

The market share of the segment is expected to increase in the near future. Thus, the segment is estimated to maintain its leading position in the global programmable multi-axis motion controller market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific to Lead Global Programmable Multi-axis Motion Controller Market

In terms of region, the global programmable multi-axis motion controller market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific is expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the programmable multi-axis motion controller market from 2019 to 2027

Increase in demand and adoption of motion controllers in developing economies has propelled the programmable multi-axis motion controller market in Asia Pacific

Integration of new technologies in the semiconductor industry and considerable growth of the industrial sector are expected to propel the programmable multi-axis motion controller market in Asia Pacific in the near future

Key Manufacturers Operating in Market

The global programmable multi-axis motion controller market was moderately fragmented in 2018, with the presence of considerable number of market players. Key manufacturers operating in the global market are:

ABB

ACS Motion Control Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Omron Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Schneider Electric SE

Aerotech Inc.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

