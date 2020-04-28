Radiation Proof Sliding Door Market Analysis, Trends, Forecast Up To 2026

Radiation proof sliding doors are designed with lead shielding to protect hospital employees and patients from harmful rays. These rays adversely affect body parts such as hair, blood system, brain, and heart. Radiation shielding door is made up of wood, hollow metal, and plastic laminate. It is equipped with power operation and special hardware with electrical interlock features. Radiation proof sliding door is attractive, reliable, cost effective, smooth, safe, and maintenance-free. These features are expected to drive the radiation proof sliding door market during the forecast period. Demand for radiation proof sliding door is high in applications such as radiology and x-ray facilities, dental surgeries, research laboratories, nuclear power operations, veterinary clinics, and communications centers.

Increase in number of hospitals, high health care expenditure, rise in usage of nuclear medicine, growth in health issues, and rise in adoption of radiation therapy for diagnosis are anticipated to boost the radiation proof sliding door market during the forecast period. Besides health care facilities, research & test laboratories provide lucrative opportunities to the radiation proof sliding door market. However, high cost of raw materials is estimated to hamper the radiation proof sliding door market in the near future.

The global radiation proof sliding door market can be segmented based on type, operation mode, price range, material, application, end-use, and geography. Based on type, the market can be divided into swing doors, sliding doors, and proton doors. In terms of operation mode, the market can be bifurcated into manual and automatic. Automatic radiation shielding door is equipped with high-strength durable seal strips and reduces the sound insulation effect.

For More Details, Request A Sample Report at

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=62658

In terms of material, the market can be classified into wood, metal, and others. Based on price range, the market can be segregated into economy and premium price. In terms of application, the market can be split into x-rays, shields, booths, sheet leads, bricks, and curtains. Based on end-use, the market can be segmented into research & test laboratories, health care facilities, communications centers, and others. The health care facility segment can be further sub-segmented into diagnostics centers, nursing homes, and others. Health care facilities is anticipated to be a highly attractive segment of the market during the forecast period.

In terms of region, the global radiation proof sliding door market can be split into Europe (the U.K., France, and Germany), Middle East & Africa (GCC and South Africa), Asia Pacific (India, China, and Japan), South America (Brazil), and North America (the U.S. and Canada). Europe is expected to contribute major share of the market during the forecast period, owing to the presence of large number of hospitals in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Increase in number of diagnostic imaging centers and installation base of radiology equipment in Asia Pacific is estimated to boost the radiation proof sliding door market during the forecast period.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets