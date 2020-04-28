Shrink Films Market to be the Fastest Growing Segment in Food by 2027

Shrink films find applications in packaging of food such as meat, poultry and seafood, bakery & confectionary, and various others. Shrink films are primarily made up of polyethylene material which is cost efficient as compared to other raw materials. On the other hand, polypropylene shrink films have high heat resistance and provide good transparency as compared to polyethylene and polyvinyl chloride shrink films. The global shrink films market is mainly structured in regions such as Western Europe and North America whereas, the Asia Pacific region is expected to provide a broader opportunity during the forecast period. The global shrink films market is influenced by the high demand from the food and beverage industry.

Growing e-commerce industry driving the demand for shrink films

Globalization has led to rapid growth of import and export businesses of manufacturers worldwide. This has resulted in large supply chains and increased the role of logistics, with companies adopting flexible packaging to optimize packaging systems for efficient and effective delivery. Therefore, driving the demand for shrink films in the market. Low-cost, lightweight, and damage-resistant features of shrink films packaging make it the highly-sought after packaging product in the transport industry.

Also, rigid packaging is being rapidly replaced by flexible packaging, due to its characteristics such as enhanced barrier resistance, re-sealable closures, cost efficiency, and lightweight qualities. Among several variants of flexible packaging, shrink films find numerous applications throughout the supply chain. There is an increasing demand for shrink films for packaging and transportation in every sector.

Moreover, e-commerce players have taken to shrink films seeing their advantages over stretch and other films. Key features of shrink films such as cost efficiency, high barrier resistance, and damage control packaging characteristics have proved beneficial for e-commerce players to ensure convenient and efficient delivery of their products. However, increasing government rules and regulations towards plastic packaging can hinder the shrink films market in the near future.

Despite the presence of various positive factors driving demand in the global shrink films market, few restraints might obstruct growth in this market. Fluctuating prices of raw material the key aspect that could refrain manufacturers opting for shrink films. Strict government regulations related to the use of plastics below 50 microns is also expected to deter the growth of shrink films. Moreover, rising competition from other packaging films like stretch films is also expected to hamper growth in the global shrink films market.

However, high demand for packaged food products and the growing use of advanced technologies would assist the growth in the global shrink films market. Moreover, the growing application of shrink films in various industries is also expected to expand the global shrink films market.

