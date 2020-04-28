Sodium Hydrogen Sulphite Market To Boost the Industry During the Forecast Period 2018 – 2028

From the 20th century, there has been an increase in the processing of food which has led to the usage of new types of food additives such as nutritional agents, processing agents, preservatives, sensory agents, flavourings, colour retention agents, baking agents and acid regulators. The preservative food additives decrease microbial spoilage, risk of food borne diseases and infections, and help in preserving the fresh attributes of the food and maintaining the nutritional quality. There are various food preservatives available such as natural preservatives, chemical preservatives and artificial preservatives. There are different kinds of chemical preservatives such as sodium nitrite, sorbic acid, sodium hydrogen sulphite, benzoic acid, and propionic acid, among others. Sodium hydrogen sulphite is a type of chemical food preservative that serves as an antioxidant and preservative. The antioxidant property of sodium hydrogen sulphite helps protect the food from deterioration caused due to oxidation. The preservative property of sodium hydrogen sulphite helps protect the food from deterioration caused by microorganisms. Sodium hydrogen sulphite is also called as sodium bisulphite, hydrogen sodium sulphite and sulphurous acid monosodium salt.

Changing Lifestyle and Growing demand for Processed Food Products has led to growth of Sodium Hydrogen Sulphite:

The sodium hydrogen sulphite is an odourless white, inorganic salt, which is used as a preservative and bleaching agent in manufacturing of processed food. Sodium hydrogen sulphite is a minor ingredient that helps preserve the flavour and aroma of bottled lemon juices, dehydrated potatoes, dried apples and all the commercial wines. Sodium hydrogen sulphite works by releasing the sulphur dioxide gas. The sulphur dioxide gas inhibits the growth of fungus and bacteria. Sodium hydrogen sulphite also prevents deterioration and discoloration caused by chemicals. Sodium hydrogen sulphite is used to preserve the colour of fruits and vegetables, particular in wines and seafood. Sodium hydrogen sulphite is used as a bleaching agent in grains and flours. Sodium hydrogen sulphite is also used as a dough conditioner which helps preserve the fresh bread and enhances the rise of the dough. It is also used in fruit canning in order to prevent oxidation and also to kill the microbes. The demand for sodium hydrogen sulphite is expected to be high in the global market, owing to its benefits in the food and beverage industry.

Examples of some of the key participants operating in the global sodium hydrogen sulphite market are VWR Life Sciences, Macron Chemicals, J.T.Baker, Millipore Sigma, RICCA, Spectrum Chemicals MFG Corp, Beantown Chemical, Honeywell, ACROS ORGANICS, Electron Microscopy Sciences, Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals, Jay Dinesh Chemicals, and American Elements, among others.

Key Developments in the Sodium Hydrogen Sulphite Market:

In the year 2018, Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals launched Zinc Sulphide 65M, which has luminescence properties. This product launch will help in gaining competitive market presence. This product launch will help in enhancing business footprint.

The sodium hydrogen sulphite market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to its various applications. The sodium hydrogen sulphite is used as a food additive as well as in meat & poultry processing. It is generally recognized as safe by the FDA, when used in accordance with a good manufacturing practice. Food grade sodium bisulfite is generally used in products such as dressings, sauces, beverages, and fillings. However, it is not permissible to use it on fresh food planned to be served raw.

We have followed a modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate the data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms, and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sale of the target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, and consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market size.

