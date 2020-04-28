Sparkling Water Dispensers Market – Outlook Towards the Evolution of the in India and the Road Ahead

Sparkling water dispensers are equipment used for dispensing carbonated water. These dispensers mix the still, filtered water with carbon dioxide before dispensing. Sparkling water dispensers are mostly used in households and commercial establishments such as amusement parks, hotels, restaurants, and sports arenas. A sparkling water dispenser has separate outlets for hot water and cold water. The hot water outlet does not require a separate filtration process. However, cold water is made to pass through activated carbon filters and a UV light chamber to remove bacteria, harmful chemicals, and heavy metals. Rising adoption of energy-efficient hot and cold water dispensers is one of the key trends projected to drive the sparkling water dispensers market during the forecast period. Other major features of sparkling water dispensers include touch panels, auto sensors, and child lock facility. These technological advancements are likely to augment the adoption of sparkling water dispensers during the forecast period. Sparkling water dispensers with advanced technology and innovative designs can save a significant amount of energy compared to traditional water dispensers.

Major factors driving the sparkling water dispensers market include availability of dispensers with improved temperature controls, rising preference for dispensers with multi-stage filtration, and increasing number of end-user establishments. Moreover, increased adoption of cold water purification is significantly driving the market.

These dispensers involve multi-stage process starting with removal of sediment, followed by removal of odor and taste as well as UV disinfection, which is adding fuel to the growth of the market. This process, allows removal of impurities such as dust, sand, and other contaminants from the water. Furthermore, one of the major factors restraining the sparkling water dispensers market is the rising incidence of malfunctioning in these dispensers. Sparkling water dispensers may face malfunctioning issues including slow dispensing of water, bad taste of water, and leakage of carbon dioxide gas. These issues, in turn, are likely to hamper the market during the forecast period.

The global sparkling water dispensers market can be segmented based on product, application, distribution channel, and geography. In terms of product, the sparkling water dispensers market can be classified into countertop dispensers and floor–standing dispensers. In terms of application, the sparkling water dispensers market can be divided into household and commercial. Based on distribution channel, the sparkling water dispensers market can be classified into online channels and offline channels.

