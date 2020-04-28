Spiral Chute Market – Competitive Insight, Key Drivers and Forecast 2018-2026

Spiral Chute machine which is used for sorting products by shape. It is safe, cost-effective and fast solution for transportation of packaged products gently from one level to another. The spiral chutes are designed from different fiberglass-fortified epoxy resin covered layers. The sliding surface of spiral chutes comprises of special finish materials such as stainless steel balls. This gives the surface a great sliding properties. In addition to this, stainless steel offers high resistance to the sliding surface from wear and tear. All these features are expected to increase the demand of spiral chute over the period of time. Other features which would increase the market attractiveness of spiral chute includes low procurement costs and low maintenance cost/effort, fast downward movement, ideal for light weight goods, capable of handling a variety of package types which includes corrugated boxes, cardboard, flexible packaging, and pouches. All the above mentioned factors are estimated to drive the demand for spiral chute market and the market is anticipated to grow at a good growth rate in the coming years.

The manufacturers of spiral chute are constantly engaged in research and development activities in order to minimize the size of spiral chute and at the same time also to improve upon its performance. There has been an increasing focus on the part of the manufacturers to design and develop spiral chute that are micro types in order to address the requirements. Due to rising benefits across various applications such as food industry, logistics, airport, pharmaceuticals and others, there is huge demand for the spiral chute market.

These factors are anticipated to drive the global spiral chute market over the period of time. However, the spiral chute market is affected due to increase in magnitude of price-based competition at local and international level. Local players from developing countries are steadily penetrating mature markets by offering low-cost spiral chute. This is expected to hamper the growth of the spiral chute market over the forecast period.

The global spiral chute market has been segmented based on product type, application, and geography. Based on product type, the global spiral chute market can be classified into powered spiral chute and unpowered spiral chute. As compared to unpowered spiral chute, powered spiral chute is expected to hold major share during the forecast period.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets