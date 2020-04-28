Sports Bras Market Trends, Share, Scope, Research Insights by 2026

Women’s lingerie products, especially bras, have evolved to include functional features such as comfort, shape, fit, and support. Many international manufacturers of lingerie products are expanding their portfolios. Manufacturers are focusing on key segments such as sports. The adoption of sports has increased in the recent past, owing to the participation of women in athletic activities. The sports market has a larger number of players and an established distribution network, especially in developed countries. Moreover, there has been a rise in demand for sports arms from developing countries, in which the population is expanding and the economy is expanding. Sports bras are crafted from highly breathable fabrics and mesh fabrics and are available in different trims that add style to the garment. They are crafted with high-end fabrics to achieve moisture wicking properties. Sports bras are meant to be tight and light in style. They decrease movement and prevent injuries while the wearer is engaged in sports activities. Additionally, some manufacturers provide reversible sports bras. They also offer nursing sports to cater to new mothers. Moreover, some niche players are involved in this research with the help of a person who is more experienced in the sporting activities.

The global sports bras market is driven by an increase in the participation of women in sporting and athletic activities. Additionally, a rise in the population of urban working women is expected to augment sales of sports bras, especially in emerging economies. However, the market is challenged by the bulk supply of cheap products fabricated with cheap raw materials.

For More Industry Insight, Request PDF [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=47343

Moreover, size ranges adopted by different players are different in terms of measurement. This can lead consumers into buying wrong-sized products at times. Furthermore, the acceptable quality level inspection step is still not implemented stringently at manufacturing units, leading to fit issues in the final product. These factors are likely to hamper the global sports bra market in the near future. Sports bras are being increasingly adopted by women of all ages. This is expected to create a significant opportunity for manufacturers in the sports bras market. Key trends in the global sports bras market include super stretch materials and seamless designs.

The global sports bras market can be segmented based on padding, cup, fabric, activity, price range, distribution channel, and region. In terms of padding, the sports bras market can be classified into padded and non-padded. Based on cup, the global sports bras market can be segmented into seamed and seamless. In terms of fabric, the global sports bras market can be categorized into natural, synthetic, and blended. Based on activity, the market can be divided into low impact and high impact activities. In terms of price range, the global sports bras market can be classified into low range, mid-range, and premium range.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets