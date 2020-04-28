Subsea Manifolds Market Precise Study on Factors, Market Drivers and Key Players Strategies Analyzed Till 2025

Global Subsea Manifolds Market to reach USD 5 billion by 2025.Global Subsea Manifolds Market valued approximately USD 3.35 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.45% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Manifolds are connecting systems that are elementary units for infrastructure in the deep-sea oil production projects. Subsea infrastructures require manifolds for connecting wells to pipelines and risers, onwards to reach floaters, platforms and other facilities. The application of manifolds lies in merging the flow from the multi-well template and transferring the flow to production flowlines and for managing the distribution of injected water, gas, and chemicals. Any field that is under development process to produce oil from the subsea beds provide the market for subsea manifolds. Manifolds are amongst the greatest cost-effective and operation efficient systems of the development of oil fields while diminishing the demand for subsea pipelines and risers. Subsea manifolds are designed to combine, distribute, control and monitor the flow of fluids from the wells.

The global subsea manifold market is anticipated to witness remarkable growth during the forecast period. Europe region is expected to dominate the market with the largest market share in the forecast period. In April 2018, Norwegian oil major Statoil started the installation of the first topside for the Johan Sverdrup field development offshore Norway. A higher number of projects in the deep locations in North Sea, are likely to enhance the market for subsea manifolds. North America region is likely to follow the market share with discoveries in the Gulf of Mexico

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

*Production

*Injection

By Regions:

*North America

o U.S.

o Canada

*Europe

o UK

o Germany

*Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

*Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

*Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Schlumberger Limited, Baker Hughes Incorporated, Halliburton Company, Weatherford International Inc, Dril-Quip Inc., Aker Solutions ASA, FMC Technologies, Inc., General Electric, Subsea 7 S.A., OneSubsea and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Subsea Manifolds Market in Market Study:

*Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

*Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

*Venture capitalists

*Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

*Third-party knowledge providers

*Investment bankers

*Investors

