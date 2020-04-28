Technical Illustration Software Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2018 to 2026

The global technical illustration software market was valued at US$ 3,275.0 Mn in 2017 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2018 to 2026, according to a new report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled “Technical Illustration Software market– Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026.” North America is expected to hold the dominant revenue share in the market with the region expanding at a CAGR of above 4.4%. The global technical illustration software market is largely driven by strong demand from manufacturing and automotive industry.

Growing adoption of cloud based deployment models, and strong demand for technical illustration software solutions from manufacturing and automotive industry driving the market

Technical illustration software is largely used by designers and illustrators to design products before prototyping it. Technical illustration software is mainly part of product lifecycle management (PLM) software; however, it is also available in the market as a standalone solution. This illustration software is easy to use and contains several tools and features that might be helpful to the illustrators. The technical illustration software market is largely driven by continuous demand from the manufacturing end-use segment as well as from automotive end-use segment. Each year, a considerable number of new products are being developed.

These products range from device design to cloth design. Technical illustration software is required for all these projects. The software provides a clear picture about the product’s technicality before it is rolled out for prototyping. Automotive end-user is also a strong driver for the market. As per TMR analysis, in 2017, the global automotive end-user segment accounted for more than 20% of the total market. New automobile design projects initiated by various automobile vendors during last the 1-2 years has given an impetus to the technical Illustration software market. Apart from automotive and manufacturing, third party technical illustration service providers are also actively using illustration software in order to efficiently deliver design and illustration services to clients.

Major players operating in the global technical illustration software market are Autodesk Inc. Dassault Systemes , PTC Inc., Canvas GFX, Inc., Corel Corporation, Siemens Product Lifecycle Management Software Inc., QuadriSpace Corporation, Auto-Trol Technology Corporation, and Cyient. These players are focusing on acquisitions and new strategic collaborations in order to increase their market share in this market.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets