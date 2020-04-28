Ventilator Interface Devices Market Will Escalate Rapidly in the Near Future

Global Ventilator Interface Devices Market: Overview

Ventilator interface devices are external devices that allow provision of information from the ventilator to the monitor or central station. Ventilator interface devices act as a support to non-invasive ventilation. Usage of non-invasive ventilation has increased in the last two decades and has become an integral tool in the management of both acute and chronic respiratory failure in home settings and critical care units.

Positive airway pressure (PAP) is used in non-invasive ventilators to pump air under pressure into the airway of the lungs using ventilator interfaces devices. Ventilator interface device provides positive airway pressure which is an important influence on patient-ventilator interaction. However, new developments in medical device technology and artificial intelligence allow imaging thereby taking the devices at higher level, paving the way for treatment of disease and quick recovery.

Global Ventilator Interface Devices Market: Key Trends

The global ventilator interface devices market is driven by increase in incidence of chronic respiratory diseases and sleep apnea, and rise in prevalence of asthma, COPD, and other respiratory diseases. According to the WHO (November 2013), asthma is one of the major non-communicable diseases which inflames and narrows the passages of lungs.

Over the past year, around 235 million people suffered from asthma globally and most of the asthma related deaths were reported in lower-middle and low income countries. Lack of skilled pulmonologists, side effects and complications during ventilators inhalation, shortage of physicians and nurses, high prices of treatment procedure, and lack of awareness are factors projected to restrain the global market growth during the forecast period.

Global Ventilator Interface Devices Market: Segmentation

The global ventilator interface devices market can be segmented based on interface device type, age group, end-user, and region. In terms of interface device type, the market can be classified into face mask, nasal mask, oral mask, and helmet. Based on age group, the global ventilator interface devices market can be categorized into neonates & infants and adults. Usage of ventilator interface devices is likely to rise in adult patients in the next few years due to surge in consumption of tobacco and exposure to air pollution which leads to chronic respiratory diseases.

According to the WHO (November 2016), globally, 3 million deaths were caused by chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in 2015 (about 5% deaths). COPD deaths were the highest in low­ and middle-income countries; over 90% deaths were registered due to exposure to tobacco smoke and indoor & outdoor air pollution. In terms of end-user, the global ventilator interface devices market can be divided into hospitals & clinics, home health care, and others.

Global Ventilator Interface Devices Market: Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global ventilator interface devices market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global market in 2018 due to advanced technology used in medical devices, sophisticated lifestyles, patient awareness, and high per capita health care expenditure.

Early-phase diagnosis and treatment of diseases drive the medical biotechnology and medical device market, which in turn is projected to augment the ventilator interface devices market in North America. Europe was the second largest market for ventilator interface devices in 2018 owing to favorable government policies regarding health care infrastructure, high incidence of COPD & asthma due to environmental conditions, and awareness programs on air pollution.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a higher CAGR due to rise in population, changing lifestyles, increase in awareness among patients, surge in per capita expenditure, rise in air pollution, and environmental conditions. Additionally, economic growth supports health care infrastructure improvement in developing countries such as India, China, South Africa, and Brazil. These factors boost the growth of the ventilator interface devices market in Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Global Ventilator Interface Devices Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global ventilator interface devices market include Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, ResMed, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Mercury Medical, Pulmodyne, Inc., O-Two Medical Technologies, Inc., Dimar s.r.l., Intersurgical Ltd., HAROL S.r.l., and Vygon SA.

