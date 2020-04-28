Watermelon Seeds Market Analysis, Trends, Opportunity, Market Size and Segment Forecasts 2018 – 2026

In the global superfood market, watermelon seeds are attaining importance, owing to their high nutritional content, essential fatty acids, protein, fibers, and various vitamins and minerals. Watermelon seeds are also considered to be an excellent source of magnesium, as they contain 21 mg of magnesium in only 4 grams of serving. The demand for watermelon seeds is also increasing due to their various health benefits such as lowering insulin resistance, reducing blood cholesterol, and improving heart health. In the global watermelon seeds market, the demand for watermelon seeds is the most from the North American and European markets. Europe is the world’s largest producer of watermelon seeds in the global market. Due to an increase in the demand for watermelon seeds, it is expected that there would be higher returns for investors in the near future.

Growing Demand for Watermelon Seeds in Food and Nutraceutical Industries

The demand for watermelon seeds is increasing in the food industry as nutraceuticals and dietary supplements, owing to their benefits in obesity and weight management. Over the last few years, there has been an increase in health problems such as diabetes, obesity, and heart-related problems. Consumer preference for food alternatives that are less in calories and high in nutritional value is increasing the demand for watermelon seeds in the global superfood market. Watermelon seeds contain various essential fatty acids such as omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids. Along with fatty acids, they are also a rich source of micronutrients such as magnesium, zinc, copper, potassium, phosphorous, and others. With their high nutrition value, they are gaining the attention of health-conscious customers who are seeking food products that are less in calories and possessing more nutritional benefits. On the other hand, an increasing vegan population has led to an increase in the demand for many vegan products, globally. Global players in the food sector are offering a wide range of watermelon seeds in their product portfolios, such as watermelon seed powder and watermelon seed oil, to fulfill the demand of their broad range of customers. They also offer organic watermelon seeds for their target segment of customers who are looking for organic products in their diet plans.

Some of the key players operating in the global watermelon seeds market are Origene Seeds, Rizhao Golden Nut Group, Syngenta, TOKITA SEED, tajagroproducts, Vilmorin, RIZWAN SEED COMPANY, Syngenta, Hazera, Emerald Seed, Qiaqia Food, and others.

Opportunities for Market Participants

Changing food preferences from non-vegan to vegan are generating demand for vegan food products that have more nutritional value. In addition, watermelon seeds have the potential to fulfill the demand of health-conscious customers who are seeking food products that have less calories and more nutritional value. As watermelon seeds provide various health benefits, they are proving to be a healthy product for obese people and people suffering from diabetes. Apart from the various factors mentioned above, increasing awareness towards the health benefits from watermelon seeds are also expected to lead to an increase in their consumption in the near future.

