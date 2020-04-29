Amorphous Silicon Solar Market Investment Feasibility, Production Cost Analysis and Trends 2027

Report Description

Amorphous Silicon is non-crystalline semiconductor and has been widely used in manufacturing of Solar panels by depositing a thin film over glass, metal of plastic. As these doesn’t contain any heavy metals they are more environmental friendly. The main competitors for this technology is conventional crystalline silicon cells and other thin-film technologies such as Cadmium Telluride photovoltaic cells and Copper indium gallium selenide solar cell. The unique feature of amorphous silicon (a-Si) has resulted in widescale application in electronics industry devices which require very little power, such as pocket calculators. The simplified and lower cost of deposition onto a substrate encourages its uses in these devices rather conventional crystalline silicon (c-Si) solar cells. Thus by virtue, the main advantage of a-Si in large scale production is cost and it finds application where the cost trade off exceeds efficiency because a-Si cells use only a fraction of the silicon needed for typical c-Si cells, which is the largest contributor in total cost. However, the same has restricted their market application except in roles where their thinness or flexibility are an advantage.

Technological disruptions have been the greatest threat for this market. There has been rise in R&D investments in the renewable energy sector and investments in the semiconductors industry is at unprecedented level. Thus, any cost effective highly efficient substitute can completely wipe off the market of amorphous Silicon solar market. However, Amorphous silicon solar cells shows a lot of promise and opportunity lies in the same as further refinement can significantly improves efficiency. Thus, with attributed of being lighter, more flexible, and potentially less expensive to produce this technology can become market and can compete against mono- and polycrystalline solar. Amidst market as the SE Asian and Far East Asian countries has been hub for manufacturing low powered technological production houses these are the countries which has been traditionally largest consumer of such material.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the Amorphous Silicon Solar market has been segmented by type, by substrate type, by application and by region. By type the market has been classified as A-si Single, A-si Tandem, A-si/c-Si and A-si/A-SiGe/A-SiGe. By Substrat type it has been classified as glass deposited, metal deposited, and plastic deposited. By application it has been classified into Building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV), Grid-connected power supply, Military & space, Consumer electronics, and Others.

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as First Solar, Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc., Sharp Corporation, Oxford PV, Hanergy Holdings Group Ltd., Trony Solar Holdings Co.Ltd., SoloPower Systems Inc., Onyx Solar, Polysolar, Solar Frontier, Xunlight (Kunshan Co. Ltd.), Hankey Asia Ltd., and United Solar.

