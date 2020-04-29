Point Of Care Test Market 2019 Precise Outlook : ACON Laboratories Inc., Abaxis Inc., Abbott Laboratories Inc.

The Global Point Of Care Test Market Research Report Forecast 2019-2025 : The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Point Of Care Test Market. The report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Point Of Care Test Market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, Manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Point Of Care Test Market.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global point of care (PoC) Test market was valued at USD 23.98 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 50.51 billion by the year 2025, at a CAGR of 9.5%.

The primary technologies being used for PoC diagnostics include the confluence of bench-top analyzers as well as hand-held devices. The latter are developed by using micro-fabrication techniques, and are apt for use in field settings. Bench-top analyzers are more suitable for hospital settings, providing accurate, easy to discern and quick test results. The exponential increase in the number of diabetics around the world is fuelling demand for PoC devices for use in home-care settings. Diabetes incidence among adults in U.S continue to rise, and was estimated to be 30.3 million people (9.4% of the population) in 2015.

Key Players of the Global Point Of Care Test Market

ACON Laboratories Inc., Abaxis Inc., Abbott Laboratories Inc., Accriva Diagnostics, AccuBioTech Co. Ltd., Acrongenomics, Alere Inc., Alfa Scientific Designs, Alpha Scientific, Atlas Genetics Ltd., Beckman Coulter Inc.

Overview: Point-of-Care testing can be defined as the medical diagnostic testing performed outside the clinical laboratory near to the place where the patient is receiving treatment. This type of testing is performed by non-laboratory personnel and the results are used for clinical decision making. The Point-of-Care tests have immense potential to improve global health, and to eventually reduce public and national spending on health.

Point of care tests have great potential for facilitating faster decision making and therefore more effective patient care in the trauma care and emergency department of most hospitals and clinics. The main devices sought after in these departments are used for tests to measure blood gas and electrolyte concentration in the body. This particular segment offers significant growth opportunities for industry growth. In line with this various market players are engaged in developments and launch of various PoC diagnostic tests. For instance, in June 2019, Abbott launched the Afinion HbA1c Dx assay, a rapid point-of-care test approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the diagnosis of diabetes and the assessment of patients’ risk of developing the disease.

Segmentation by product type

Glucose Monitoring Kits

Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers

Pregnancy & Fertility Testing Kits

Cardiac Markers

Infectious Diseases Testing Kits

Drug-of-Abuse Testing Kits

Others

Segmentation by application:

Hospital

Clinics

Ambulatory Care

Home Healthcare

Research Laboratory

Global Point Of Care Test Market: Competitive Rivalry:

The chapter on company profiles studies the various companies operating in the global Point Of Care Test market. It evaluates the financial outlooks of these companies, their research and development statuses, and their expansion strategies for the coming years. Analysts have also provided a detailed list of the strategic initiatives taken by the Point Of Care Test market participants in the past few years to remain ahead of the competition.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers 2019-2025:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, JaPoint Of Care Test, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Report Highlights

Comprehensive pricing analysis on the basis of product, application, and regional segments

The detailed assessment of the vendor landscape and leading companies to help understand the level of competition in the global Point Of Care Test market

Deep insights about regulatory and investment scenarios of the global Point Of Care Test market

Analysis of market effect factors and their impact on the forecast and outlook of the global Point Of Care Test market

A roadmap of growth opportunities available in the global Point Of Care Test market with the identification of key factors

The exhaustive analysis of various trends of the global Point Of Care Test market to help identify market developments

