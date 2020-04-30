Adult Diaper Market – Sustainable Value Chain Contributes Toward Circular Economy

Smart diapers are proving to be a game changer in the hygiene space. With global sales in the adult diaper market totaling ~8.2 billion in 2018, the introduction of smart diapers can boost the overall growth of the adult diaper market, with estimated sales of ~USS 15.6 billion worth of adult diapers in the year 2027.

Unchanged diapers increase the risk of skin problems, including diaper rash, as many caregivers are unsure regarding the right time to change diapers. To address this issue, manufacturers in the adult diaper market are developing smart diapers with wearable sensor technology. This technology alerts the caregiver regarding when the diaper needs to be changed, and prevents the risk of skin problems. Effective prevention of skin problems saves a lot of time, money, and resources of the healthcare industry, as well as individual consumers.

Wearable sensor technology in adult diapers serves as an effective management technique, addressing the growing incidence of adult incontinence. As such, manufacturers in the adult diaper market are innovating on micro disposable hook fasteners that are gentle on the skin. These fasteners prevent leakages in diapers, and are integrated with sensors, which serves as an efficient product for consumers.

The development of environmental-friendly and compostable adult diapers is contributing towards the motive of a circular economy. These plant-based diapers not only reduce environmental footprint, but also improve the skin health of patients and individuals. Manufacturers in the adult diaper market are developing compostable pads that are suitable for recycling through commercial composting. Besides, the belts, wraps, and pants of the diapers can be reused, which contributes towards a sustainable value chain.

Recyclable and compostable are the new key trends in the adult diaper ecosystem. Apart from catering to improved softness, leakage protection, and body-fit performance, manufacturers are introducing value-added features such as transparency of the printed back sheet to allow clear visibility and skin-friendly 3D (3 Dimensional) wave and lock aspects. Manufacturers can capitalize on untapped incremental opportunities for individuals in the aerospace landscape. Since astronauts float outside their spacecraft for long spacewalks, manufacturers can cater to the needs of astronauts and strategically position their brands on a global level. However, manufacturers come across social stigma faced by consumers regarding adult diapers. As such, they are innovating and increasing awareness about stand-up leak guards and super-absorbent linings in adult diapers to reduce the stigma against heavy incontinence issues in elderly individuals and patients.

