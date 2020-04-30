Aerospace Data Recorder Market: Surging Demand for Data Exchange during Flight Catalyzes Demand

The top ten names operating in the global aerospace data recorder market are Honeywell International Inc., AstroNova Inc., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions, FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd., L-3 Technologies Inc., SLN Technologies, RUAG Group, Leonardo DRS, and Universal Avionics Systems Corporation.

As per a report by Transparency Market Research, the global aerospace data recorder market will likely register a lackluster CAGR of 4.6% during the period between 2017 and 2025 to reach a value of US$2.086 mn by 2025 from US$1.422 million in 2016.

Increasing Commercial Airlines Catapults North America Market

Depending upon the different types of components, the global aerospace data recorder market can be classified into flight data recorder, cockpit voice recorder, quick access recorder, and data recorder. Among them, the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder together accounted for over 50.0% of the total revenue grossed in 2016. The cockpit voice recorder, further, is slated to grow at a healthy clip in the years to come.

