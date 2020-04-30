Air Purification Systems Market Foraying into Emerging Economies 2019-2027

An air purification system is a device that removes contaminants or pollutants from the air in a room. These systems are specially devised and are beneficial to allergy sufferers and asthmatics and are also used to reduce or eliminate dust, second hand tobacco smoke etc. The basic difference between an air purifier and an air cleaner is that air cleaners feature a fan which make a lot of noise and are expensive to purchase and maintain, whereas air purifiers are silent devices and require relatively less maintenance compared to air cleaners.

In terms of value, HEPA technology dominates the global air purification systems market, contributing more than 70% market share during the forecast period and anticipated to dominate the market, followed by activated carbon, electrostatic precipitator, and UV light air purifier. HEPA filter is capable of supplying 99.97% pollutant free air, trapping very minute pollutants up to 0.3 microns, due to which it is a highly preferred technology in air purification systems. Ionic air purifier is showing sluggish growth due to its major disadvantage of releasing Ozone as a by-product which is harmful and can cause respiratory disorders.

Regionally, Asia Pacific is projected to lead the global air purification systems market. Increasing building and construction projects in China, India, Japan, and other countries is the major factor behind the rise of air purification systems in Asia Pacific. Moreover, rising cases related to health including asthma and other respiratory cases have also lead the demand for air purification systems in this region.

North America and Europe on the other hand, are projected to rise at a moderate rate that is around 8% and 7% respectively. People in this region are mostly aware about the use of air purification systems, which makes these regions preferable for the growth of this market.

The study presented here is based on a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled “Air Purification Systems Market (Technology – HEPA Purifier, Ionic Purifier, Electrostatic Precipitator, UV Light Purifier, Activated Carbon Purifier; Impurity – Oil and Mist Collectors, Smoke Collectors, Fume Extraction, Exhaust Filtration; End use – Residential, Commercial, Industrial) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026”.

