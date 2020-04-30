Aircraft Health Monitoring System (AHMS) Market 2020-2025: Application, Regional, Growth Trends, Future Prospects, Key Factors, Challenge & Competition Landscape

The Aircraft Health Monitoring System Market is segmented based on type, aircraft type, fit, and geography. By Type it is segmented as commercial and defense. On the basis of Aircraft type includes narrow body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, and regional jets. Based on fit of the aircraft it is segmented as Retro-fit and line-fit. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific has the maximum share in Aircraft health monitoring systems (AHMS) market. Aircraft management systems are vital to monitor the health of aircrafts. The increased travel and tourism industry is influencing the growth of market.

Aircraft Health Monitoring System (AHMS) is a set of steps taken which are interrelated to monitor the data gathered from airplanes to check its health in terms of performance and service. There are various tools, practices, solutions, techniques which are done with the help of hardware and software. It works on data captured from airplanes to provide better analytical results and at the same time ensuring the safety of different aircrafts. With the help of AHMS maintenance and operational costs reduce and at the same time it increases the safety of passengers and crew members of the aircraft.

There is an increased demand in aerospace industry and related IT expenditure in developing nations. Various technology advancements have led to optimization of workflow and increased the requirement for analytical systems, hence driving the Aircraft Health Monitoring System (AHMS) Market. Also, market is growing owing to high need for actual fault administration and management along with performance monitoring, analyzing solution and alerting. However, these actions require skilled and trained professional which are not easily found. Growing use of “integrated vehicle health management” is driving the Aircraft Health Monitoring System (AHMS) Market.

Growth Factors Effecting Commercial Aircraft Market

Commercial Aircraft Health Monitoring Systems market is growing steadily owing to the increased number of commercial aircrafts to meet the high volume of air traffic. Safety of passengers and crew is of outmost priority and to ensure this various measures are undertaken. Various organizations from across the globe, have introduced numerous initiatives with the help of government for the growth of Commercial aircraft health monitoring systems market. It is going to help in creating more growth prospects for established and upcoming companies. Recently, the government of UK has done partnered along with The Boeing Company, to develop commercial crafts and invested USD XXX million for the research and development projects. To encourage new companies to invest in the market, Indian government has allowed private companies to manufacture and be involved in research and development process.

Some of the key players in Aircraft health monitoring systems (AHMS) market, Rockwell Collins Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC, Boeing Company, RSL Electronics Ltd., United Technologies Corporation, General Electric Company, Meggitt PLC, Airbus Group and Rolls-Royce PLC and many others.

Segmentation:

Based on segments the Aircraft health monitoring systems (AHMS) market, can be segmented as

By Type:

Commercial

Defense

By Aircraft Type:

Narrow body aircraft

Wide-body aircraft, and

Regional Jets.

By Fit:

Retro-fit

line-fit

By Region:

North America,

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

