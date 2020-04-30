Anti-Plagiarism Software Market – Global Industry Key Trends, Competitive Scenario, Current and Future Players 2019-2025



Anti-plagiarism software enables end-users to compare written content with that available on the internet to check whether such content is original or has been plagiarized from another person/organization.

The market research analysts have predicted that the anti-plagiarism software market for the education sector will witness considerable growth during the period 2018-2022. Understanding the demand from various end-users such as research institutions and academic institutions, our analysts have projected that this market will register a CAGR of close to 12% by 2022.

In 2018, the global Anti-Plagiarism Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Anti-Plagiarism Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Anti-Plagiarism Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Academicplagiarism

Blackboard

PlagScan

Turnitin

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premise

Cloud Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Education Sector

Academic Institution

Research Institutions

Academic Institutions



Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Anti-Plagiarism Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Anti-Plagiarism Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

