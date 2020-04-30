Basketball Equipment Market – Competitive Insight, Key Drivers and Forecast 2018-2026

Basketball is a game played by two competing teams; each team has five players on a court. The teams collect points by throwing the basketball across an elevated horizontal hoop. Basketball equipment is used in playing basketball. There are various types of equipment which are required to participate in the basketball game. Professional clubs such as the NBA (National Basketball Association) have very exact parameters for the official basketball and related equipment they use.

The growing number of scholarships and sponsorships are projected to drive the development prospects of the basketball equipment market during the forecast period all across the globe. Advertising campaigns by well-known athletes, sportsmen, and celebrities is a long-standing and successful marketing plan followed by most renowned sports equipment producers. These are factors which are estimated to boost the basketball equipment market in the near future globally. However, the prices of raw material used for making basketball equipment is inconsistent, which is projected to hinder the basketball equipment market during the forecast period.

The global basketball equipment market has been segmented based on product type, end user, fixture type, installed location, distribution channel, and region. Based on product type, the basketball equipment market is divided into basketball shoes, basketballs, backstop, backboard, basket goal, scoreboard & shot clock, basketball accessories, and basketball training equipment. Basketball is further bifurcated into different sizes such as 3 size, 5 size, 6 size, 7 size, and 10 size. Basketball shoes are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. In terms of end user, the market is divided into men, women, and kids. Based on fixture type, the market is bifurcated into portable equipment and non-portable equipment. On the basis of installed location, the basketball equipment market is divided into indoor basketball and outdoor basketball. Based on distribution channel, the market is divided into online and offline. The offline segment can be further bifurcated into discount retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and sports stores. The online segment is also bifurcated into direct sales and third-party sales. The offline segment held a prominent share in terms of revenue. However, the online segment is expected to grow in the near future.

