Computer Graphics Market Latest Innovations, Future Scope and Market Trends

The global computer graphics market is teeming with regional players who have a solid foothold over local market and a few large multinationals that together hold a sizeable chunk of the market share. This makes the competitive landscape fragmented in nature. At present, competition in the market is moderate. In the next couple of years, however, it is expected to heat up on account of mergers and acquisitions and entry of new players due to easy availability of low cost labor.

At the forefront of driving growth in the global computer graphics market is the booming media and entertainment industry. Rising application of image processing and 3D animation effects in media and entertainment industry and robust demand for computer graphics software in fashion designing, automobile, construction, and other manufacturing industries is predicted to take the market forward. Posing a roadblock to the market, on the other hand, is the need to change hardware because of constant upgrades to 3D computer graphics software which results in added cost burden in developing new and enhanced graphical content.

Rise in Media and Entertainment Industry to Influence Demand for Computer Graphics

“The global market for computer graphics has witnessed an exceptional upswing in its valuation over the recent past, thanks to the remarkable boom in the gaming industry,” says an analyst at TMR. “The significant rise in the media and entertainment industry is also fuelling the demand for computer graphics, reflecting positively on this market,” she added.

The augmenting usage of 3D animation effects and image processing in various media and entertainment applications and the fueling demand for computer graphics software in several end-use industries, such as automobile, construction, fashion designing, and other manufacturing sectors are expected to propel this market in the years to come, reports the study.

High Cost to Act as Deterrent in Market’s Growth

On the flip side, the need for replacing hardware, owing to continuous upgrades in 3D graphic software, resulting in additional cost may hamper the growth of the global computer graphics market in the years to come. The high cost of computer graphic software may also slowdown the market over the forthcoming years. However, the technological advancements and the high and continuously rising interest of young people in computer games are projected to normalize the effects of these deterrents in the near future, leading to a considerable rise in the worldwide market for computer graphics, states the research report.

