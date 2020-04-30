Customer Experience Management (CEM) Market, Voice Of Customer (VOC) Analytics Market – Global Scenario, Trends, Industry Analysis, Size, Share And Forecast 2011 – 2018

Customer Experience Management (CEM) is getting a lot of attention in the technology market. CEM is a solution through which an organization can interact with their customers and analyze customer behavior, purchasing patterns, satisfaction, complaints, insights and their overall experience. Organizations have to reach out to customers and hence are applying this customer centric approach.

This approach helps organizations to analyze customer insights and also helps the growth of the organization by improving the customer experience and customer loyalty. All organizations rely on satisfied customers for their growth since unhappy customers spread negativity about the organization thus destroying the brand name. With CEM, an organization collects the voice of customers which consists of the customer experience data that is invaluable for any organization to analyze customer insights. The customer experience management and voice of customer market can be segmented into the following categories: by analytic types, by customer touch point usage and by applications. Market trends and customer touch points are elaborated in this market.

The customer experience management market has registered growth of USD 2.59 billion in 2012 and is expected to reach USD 6.54 billion in 2017. North America is the leading market in CEM with the largest share of 48% of the overall market. It has registered market size of USD 2 billion in 2012 and is estimated to reach USD 3 billion by the year 2017. The customer experience management market is driven by factors such as increasing competition among market players, rising customer needs and demands. Some of the factors inhibiting the growth of this market are the emerging competitive landscape and increasing number of substitutes to analyze customer insights.

This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

This report provides comprehensive analysis of

Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years

This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets