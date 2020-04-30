

This report studies the global Data Fusion market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Data Fusion market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) industry vertical is expected to account for the largest share of the data fusion market in 2017. The growth is fueled by the growth in need of people to simplify their workload related to security and increase in dependence on data generated from various IT systems used for financial transactions. The media and entertainment industry vertical is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increase in need to manage data extracted from various sources and other IT systems, such as operations management.

The major business functions, which the data fusion caters to are Information Technology (IT), sales and marketing, finance, operations, and Human Resources (HR). The adoption of data fusion for HR business function is expected to increase significantly in the forthcoming years, owing to the surge in need to resolve HR process-related issues in real time and rise in requirement to streamline operations across industries.

In 2017, the global Data Fusion market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 14.8% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Thomson Reuters

AGT International

ESRI

Lexisnexis

Palantir Technologies

Cogint

Invensense

Clarivate Analytics

Merrick & Company

Inrix



Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Managed services

Professional services

Market segment by Application, split into

Large enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Data Fusion in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

