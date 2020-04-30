Desiccant Wheel Market is set to garner staggering revenues by 2016 – 2024

Desiccant wheels are experiencing a vast rise in demand from a number of industry verticals such as food and beverages, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals for maintaining the regulatory standards associated to the relative humidity (RH) levels in production infrastructures. In the next few years, reduction in electricity costs and portability of desiccant dehumidifiers are expected to increase the popularity of desiccant wheels on a global front. Furthermore, desiccant dehumidifiers have demonstrated their ability to be much more effective than compressor-based dehumidifiers when it comes to extracting moisture in short time spans.

Transparency Market Research states that the global desiccant wheel market will expand at a healthy pace in the next few years. The market is estimated to expand at a 4.9% CAGR from 2016 to 2024. If the number holds true, the market, which valued at US$296.5 mn in 2015, is expected to rise to US$ 463.0 mn by 2024.

The increased emission of carbon and other greenhouse gases such as nitrous oxide and methane owing to the rapid pace of industrialization has resulted in a rise in temperature levels globally. These drastically rising levels of temperature are resulting in higher concentrations of humidity in the atmosphere. According to NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS), 2015 was ranked as the warmest year on record.

Request PDF Sample For More [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=13469

Also, increased temperatures are resulting in an increase in surface humidity. These factors are driving the heightened need for dehumidification equipment across multiple industries, such as food and beverages, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals. With increased humidity levels, the amount of moisture absorbed by desiccant wheels increases, which in turn reduces their lifespan and drives the need for additional desiccant wheels across key end-use industries. This factor is expected to have a significant positive impact on the overall development of the global desiccant wheels market over the forecast period.

The market is also expected to be driven by the rising demand for energy efficient heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) equipment in the next few years. HVAC equipment could be extremely costly. In order to reduce the cost of overall HVAC systems with low energy consumption and operational intelligence, desiccant-wheel-based dehumidification systems are preferred by consumers.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets