Digital Education Publishing Market – Global Industry Business overview, Industry insights, Upcoming trends and Top company analysis forecast by 2019-2025

Digital publishing is the use of the electronic or online method to publish any book, magazine, and catalog, and develop digital libraries.
Since educational institutions are investing more in information and communications technology, there will be an increase in shift from traditional modes of imparting knowledge to implementing digital technology in education. Digital books allow easy engagement with consumers and also allow easy update of information, which has induced leading publishers to make their books available in digital formats as well.
The market is dominated by the presence of educational publishing companies and witnesses intense competition among these major publishers. Since there is limited flexibility to innovate content, vendors usually compete on the basis of aggressive pricing, bundling, efficient delivery services, and promotional strategies. Additionally, the increasing number of educational institutions adopting digital books will also intensify the level of competition in the coming years.
In 2018, the global Digital Education Publishing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH
Hachette Livre
McGraw-Hill Education
Pearson plc
Cambridge University Press
Cengage Learning
John Wiley & Sons
Oxford University Press
Thomson Reuters
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Online book
Online magazine
Online catalog
Market segment by Application, split into
K-12
Higher education
Corporate/skill-based
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Digital Education Publishing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Digital Education Publishing development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
