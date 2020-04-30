Digital Workplace Transformation Services Market Size,Outlook 2026

The digital workplace services comprise of technologies that are useful for the workforce to complete their work in their workplace. Ranging from collaboration, instant messaging, workplace automation tools, and virtualization to core enterprise applications, digital workplace services are becoming increasingly in demand from enterprises wishing for enhanced flexibility. This is anticipated to be some of the key factors fueling the growth of the global digital workplace transformation services market. The growth of the global digital workplace transformation services market can also be attributed to the need for an enhanced cooperative work style by enterprises so as to stay competitive in the market.

One of the trends witnessed in the global digital workplace transformation services market is the increasing adoption of bring your own device (BYOD). Another trend becoming popular is increased need for enterprise mobility by organizations. The changing nature of workplace and reduction in operational expenses are some of the factors having a positive influence in the growth of the global digital workplace transformation services market. Changing demographic factors and processes supported by organizational reorganizing and restructuring are also favoring the growth of the global digital workplace transformation services market. The growing need for collaborating with enterprises separated by geographies and time zones is expected to continue to fuel the demand for these services in the years to come.

Digital Workplace Transformation Services: Introduction

Increasing number of enterprises are demanding more flexible and cooperative work-styles to stay competitive in the market. Moreover, modern context-aware work scenarios necessitate workers to seamlessly switch back and forth from mobile devices to large and collaborative multiscreen setups, with new scenarios around the corner. Another major reason for the digital workplace transformation services is the collaboration between enterprises across different office locations, time zones, and geographies. The bottom line is that the workspace is shifting, even in the enterprise owing to the fact that users are using multiple device types and are increasingly working from any part of the world in collaborative manner.

The digital workplace transformation service is segmented by type of service, vertical, region, and application. By organization size, SME’s is anticipated to grow at the significantly high growth rate during the forecast period. Due to their small body structure, SME’s are deploying the digital workplace services rapidly. However, the SME’s also face restraints related to infrastructure and IT, along with small staff and limited financial budget. Further, the digital workplace transformation services have also brought in various recompenses such as improvement in the workforce productivity & business competence, cost efficiency, and enhanced customer experience.

