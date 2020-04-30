E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket – Asia Pacific to Lead Global Market as Emerging Economies Take Steps to Digitize Commerce

E-commerce automotive aftermarket refers to an e-tailing platform where auto parts are sold to do-it-yourself customers and service professionals through the internet. The aftermarket covers all automotive spare parts, equipment, accessories and services related to automobiles that are procured after periodic vehicle use through E-commerce portals. Increasing ecommerce platforms and collaboration between E-commerce platform providers and brick and mortar stores is anticipated to drive the E-commerce automotive aftermarket market throughout the forecast period. According to the research report, the global e-commerce automotive aftermarket is expected to be worth US$137 bn by the end of 2025, surging at a phenomenal pace of 18.5% CAGR.

The increasing number of e-commerce platforms and rising collaboration between e-commerce platform providers and brick & mortar stores is one of the prominent factors driving the e-commerce automotive aftermarket over the report’s forecast period.

E-commerce automotive aftermarket is an online platform for selling auto parts to do-it-yourself customers and service professionals. The aftermarket covers all automotive spare parts, accessories, equipment, and services to automobiles that are either new or are procured from used vehicles and are available for sale.

Request PDF Sample For More [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=27704

Preference for E-tail due to Add-on Services Benefits Market

Another prominent factor growth driver of the e-commerce automotive aftermarket is e-tailers acting as service aggregators to provide price and quality assurance to customers. E-commerce platforms are increasingly being opted by customers due to the availability of multiple brands at competitive prices, and also because the platform serves product specifications and varied product requirement of customers. Owing to this, service aggregator e-commerce platforms is likely to stoke the growth of e-commerce automotive aftermarket.

The rising number of do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, who assemble spare parts themselves is significantly bolstering the e-commerce automotive aftermarket. DIY customers mostly opt for products without installation services, which makes the online platform preferable among them.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets