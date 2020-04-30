Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Market Review With Forecast Research Report 2016 – 2024

Environmental health & safety tools are primarily used by companies to adhere with the environmental regulations and norms concerned with occupational and environmental health & safety. Over the past four decades, a large number of EHS regulations has been implemented across major industrialized economies such as North America and Europe. After the global financial crisis in 2008, implementation of robust and costly EHS monitoring tools has been affected greatly. Yet there has been a significant imposition of regulations that has collectively increased the spending on improved information management systems. The global EHS market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.0% from 2016 to 2024, reaching US$ 8,315.1.0 Mn by 2024.

The implementation of EHS tools has been witnessing prominent growth owing to a rise in corporate investment across EHS software platforms. Furthermore, multiple statutory and legal requirements to maintain EHS safety standards have surged the deployment of EHS across major industry verticals such as chemicals and petrochemicals, construction, and energy and mining.

Moreover, continued industrial growth in developing economies such as China, India, South Africa, and the UAE is encouraging EHS adoption. This has significantly affected the market for EHS to exhibit growth across developing nations. However, there are certain restraints harnessing the EHS market’s growth, such as potentially costly solutions and services to comply with EHS regulations and the expenditures incurred in auditing for complex sites.

The EHS market is segmented on the basis of components, end-use industry, and geography. The components segment can be further classified on the basis of software solutions and the services offered. The different types of software solutions associated with EHS include quality and risk assessment software, data analytics software, cost management software, environmental compliance software, energy and carbon management software, and others.

Nonetheless, the international EHS market is envisioned to offer some high-income prospects for players to thrive on. It could gain momentum on the back of several mandates that need to be fulfilled for maintaining certain standards in important industry verticals such as healthcare, agriculture, energy and mining, and chemical and petrochemical. Extensive adoption of EHS in North America across other industries, viz. oil and gas and construction could also help the market to attain growth in the near term.

