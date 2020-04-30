Global Neohesperidin Market 2019 Industry Size, Share, Regional Growth, Outlook, Trend, Top Key Vendors and Forecast Insights 2023

“The latest report on Neohesperidin Market takes a closer look at the value chain assessment for the forecast period, 2019 to 2023. Along with the detailed analysis of the recent aspect of market players, the study brings to light their growth strategies, trends, etc,.”

Neohesperidin Market studies a flavanone glycoside found in citrus fruits. It is the 7-O-neohesperidose derivative of hesperetin, which in turn is the 4′-methoxy derivative of eriodictyol.

Neohesperidin dihydrochalcone has an intense sweet taste, and is listed as a Generally Recognized as Safe flavour enhancer by the Flavour and Extract Manufacturers’ Association. Neohesperidin is one such bitter compound. When treated with potassium hydroxide or another strong base, and then catalytically hydrogenated, it becomes NHDC.

It is particularly effective in masking the bitter tastes of other compounds found in citrus, including limonin and naringin. Industrially, it is produced by extracting neohesperidin from the bitter orange, and then hydrogenating this to make NHDC.

NHDC in pure form is found as a white substance not unlike powdered sugar. It has an intense sweet taste because it stimulates the sweet receptor TAS1R2+TAS1R3 in humans, although this is species-dependent, as the equivalent receptor in rats does not respond to the molecule.

Market Segment by Types can be divided into:

Food Grade

Industrial Grade

Pharmacy Grade

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Food

Chemical Industry

Medicine

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

