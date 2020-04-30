Global Passenger Service System Market Gaining Traction with Growing Number of Business Travels

Passenger Service System (PSS) essentially is a set of solutions to facilitate efficient operations for various passenger related issues. At its core, it is a communication system that offers services to passengers such as loyalty, customer care, online booking, reservation, and check-in and check-out status in real-time. The demand for passenger service system has grown over the years primarily on account of the rising spending capacity of the middle-class and the growth in the number of airline operators. Going forward too, this will be the primary growth driver in the global market.

At present, numerous passenger service system (PSS) providers are offering non-core solutions such as ancillary service, loyalty system and customer care system in response to demand from airline operators. In addition, some PSS providers are also providing airport management consulting solution to cater to the demand for smart airport offering. All these are slated to stoke further growth in the global passenger service system (PSS).

The market is a dynamic one in which new platforms and new technologies are being leveraged to meet the increasing expectations of the customers. The growing penetration of the internet is also generating growth in the global passenger service system (PSS) market.

The demand for passenger service system has grown significantly as this service helps in easing out airline operations that are related with passengers enquire. It further comprises of customer care, reservation, check-in & check-out status, online booking, and loyalty. Over the coming years, the demand for passenger service systems is likely to increase owing to the developing commercial aviation infrastructure mainly in the developed economies. In addition, growing preference to travel by air and increasing business travels with-in and outside the country are also expected to provide a fillip to the market. Departure control system, airline reservation system, and internet booking system are also predicted to contribute to generate higher revenue for the passenger service system (PSS) market in the near future.

Increasing Number of Small and Medium Airline Operators to Fuel Market’s Growth

Developed economies are the key regions that are driving the demand for the passenger service system market. The market has earned largest revenue from these regions because of the presence of multiple airline operators in these regions. Growing demand for passenger service system and rising preference of passengers for this service has also benefited the market’s growth. However, increasing number of small and medium airlines operators in other regions are expected to reduce the share of developed regions. On the other hand, developing regions in Asia Pacific are likely to offer better growth opportunity for the passenger service system market. On the accounts of rising airline journey in countries like Australia, China, and Japan.

