Increase in Adoption of Electric Vehicle to Curb Air Pollution to Boost Global Electric Bus Market

The global electric bus market is characterized by intense competition among the leading vendors, Finds Transparency Market Research (TMR). In addition, the vendors operating in the conventional buses are expected to enter into electric bus market and this likely to intensify the competition between among the present leading operators. Some of the key players operating in the global electric bus market are Shenzhen Wuzhoulong Motors Co., Ltd, FAW Group, Proterra Inc., Nova Bus, BYD Company Ltd. and EBUSCO BV. The manufacturers are adopting strategic mergers and acquisitions in order to remain leading players and maintain presence across the globe.

As per a report by TMR, the revenue generated by the global electric bus market to touch valuation of US$ 165 Bn by the end of 2026. The global electric bus market is likely to expand at robust CAGR of 24% during the course of forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Battery Electric Bus of Electrification Types to Drive Demand

Based on electrification type, the battery electric bus segment is likely to lead global electric bus market due to presence of large number of battery electric buses in China. Shenzhen, a city in China, only holds a larger fleet of battery electric buses than the total fleet of buses in key states of North America. From the geographical point of view, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global electric bus market owing to presence of large number of electric bus in China alone. The china alone holds share more than 85% of share in the overall market in Asia Pacific in 2017.

