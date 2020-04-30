Industrial Agitator Market: Challenges and Opportunities Reviewed in a New Study

Demand for industrial agitators is increasing in the chemical market in Asia Pacific, except Japan. Generally, in a chemical manufacturing unit, agitators are a ubiquitous equipment and are extensively utilized to stir chemical compounds. As per European chemical industry association CEFIC (European Chemical Association), demand for chemicals is expected to increase in China and other emerging economies in Asia Pacific, with the exception of Japan.

The market share held by China in the chemical market in Asia Pacific increased from 14.8% in 2007 to reach 37.2% in 2017. India and South Korea also gained share in the global chemical market. On the other hand, North America and Europe lost share in the global market. Expansion of the chemical market in Asia Pacific is expected to offer significant opportunity to key players operating in the industrial agitator market.

Europe is the third-largest market for industrial agitator in the world. Among the various end-use industries that use industrial agitators across Europe, food & beverage is a prominent end-user. The food & beverage industry is a prominent manufacturing industry in Europe, in terms of gross value added to the economy and number of people employed. Germany, the U.K., and France are major markets for industrial agitator in Europe. In terms of value addition by the food & beverage sector, Germany is a notable market in Europe. Therefore, a rise in the demand for food & beverage products is driving the production of food & beverage, which is subsequently propelling the demand for industrial agitators in Germany.

As per the CEFIC (European Chemical Industry Council), both South Korea and India increased their share of global chemical sales from 3.3% and 2.1% in 2007, respectively, to 3.5% and 2.9% in 2017, respectively. On the other hand, the share held by Japan of the global chemical sales declined from 6.8% in 2007 to 4.4% in 2017. Therefore, a rise in the demand for chemicals across the countries in Asia Pacific is propelling the demand for industrial agitators in the region.

Middle East & Africa (MEA) is a relatively minor market for industrial agitator in the world. GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries, which include the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, and Bahrain, is a prominent market for industrial agitator in the region. South Africa is the second-largest market in MEA.

