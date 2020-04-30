Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market – Global Industry to Record Significant Growth in the Near Future 2019-2025



An integrated facility management system is an information technology (IT) based fiscal and financial management system which is use by many private firms, public firms and government entities to commence, spend and supervise their financial statement. It also commences and handles their expenditure, and supervises and reports their financial activities. The various services under this include as design and integration, data migration, deployment, consultancy and managed services.

The growing economy and increasing manufacturing industries in emerging economies such as India, China and Brazil is driving the wide adoption of integrated facility management in this region, moreover the global integrated facility market is offering good return on investment (ROI). Moreover the technological advancements in cloud computing is expected to boost the market in the coming time.

In 2018, the global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Download PDF Brochure for Latest Research Study: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2038876

This report focuses on the global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Integrated Facility Management (IFM) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Archibus

Ca Technologies

Esri

General Electric

IBM

Johnson Controls, Inc.

Manhattan Software

Oracle Corporation

SAP AG

Siemens AG

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Asset management and space management

Project management

Real estate portfolio management and lease administration

Energy management and environment sustainability management

Maintenance management

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI)

Public sector and utilities

Aerospace and defense

Telecommunication

Manufacturing, supply chain, and logistics

Real estate and infrastructure

Healthcare

Retail

Others



Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2038876

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Integrated Facility Management (IFM) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

90 State Street,

Albany NY,

United States – 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Media Release: https://www.researchmoz.us/pressrelease

Follow me on : http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets