Intelligent Speed Assist Market – Competitive Insight, Trends, Forecast 2026

The global intelligent speed assist market is estimated to witness stellar growth over the tenure of assessment, thanks to the rising concern for road safety. Intelligent speed assist refers to a safety technology that generates alert for drivers the moment they cross the speed limit. When a driver crosses speed limit for a particular section or road or exceeds a set speed, intelligent speed assist is activated.

Visual and audio warnings are activated to warn the driver that they are driving too fast. An intelligent speed assist device can be fitted with a speed restricting functionality that is capable of augmenting the pressure on accelerator when one is driving too fast. It makes the driver difficult to accelerate, thereby increasing the speed.

Increased Government Efforts Encourage Integration of this System with Vehicles

Of late, there has been a rise in the initiatives on part of the government to reduce the number of accidents on road. Government of various countries support equipping vehicles with this technology, thereby boosting the global intelligent speed assist market. A case in point is in 2018, European Parliament gave green signal to the integration of intelligent speed assistance systems into new vehicles that would be sold from the year 2022. This decision was taken after three weeks following the parliament’s provisional approval of the system and various other safety features.

The global intelligent speed assist market is anticipated to be driven by the growing demand for augmented population for high-end vehicles and increased demand for improved safety features. Rising number of accidents on road has necessitated the integration of various safety features in vehicles. Demand for various safety norms in new vehicles are expected to inspire manufacturers of automotives to come up with systems that would prevent collision. This factor is likely to boost the global intelligent speed assist market in the years to come.

