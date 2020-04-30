Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market: Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights, 2019 to 2027

Traffic congestion in urban areas continues to be a grappling issue, laying critical burden on traffic management in metropolitan cities. According to research, the number of vehicles on the road will double to reach 2 billion by 2050. This alarming number may not only increases air pollution through motorized road transport but lead to high mobility costs. These environmental and socio-economic aspects necessitate the need to integrate advanced technology into mainstream traffic management.

The implementation of intelligent transportation systems (ITS), being a verified route to minimize traffic congestion on the roads, remains the preferred technology as far as traffic management is concerned. The deployment of intelligent transportation systems is backed by government support, as they essentially reduce the burden on the global GDP by mitigating road accidents and injuries.

Although lack of interoperability acts as a bottleneck in the market, numerous governments are striving to standardize the ITS frame to overcome this challenge. Moreover, manufacturers are developing systems with enhanced cybersecurity to enhance the integrity of connected vehicles. Gauging the significance of intelligent transportation systems in the economic and social development of countries across the globe, Transparency Market Research conducted comprehensive research on the intelligent transportation system market. TMR’s endeavors were further supported by the popularity of ITS as a robust traffic management system. In its latest offering, TMR lays bare the key trends in the market, and their impact on the future of traffic management.

Advanced transportation pricing system is another preferred system of the intelligent transport system market. Different applications of advanced transportation pricing systems (ATPS) include electronic toll, variable parking fees, congestion pricing and vehicle miles traveled, and usage fees collection. An electronic toll collection (ETC) system uses DSRC devices for vehicle to roadside communication through infrared or microwave technology. Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) systems read the number plates of passing vehicles, extract the characters on the plate and convert them into a digital format. The law enforcement applications of ANPR systems in traffic management, toll collection, parking time management, and speeding control are key contributors to the expansion of the ANPRs segment of the market.

The freight management segment of the intelligent transportation system market is estimated to expand in the near future, as freight service providers seek solutions to improve their operating efficiency. A large number of hardware manufacturers and suppliers exist who provide freight management solutions in the local and global market.

