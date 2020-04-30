Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market – Notable Developments, Upcoming Trends & Future Applications 2025

The Report Titled on “Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” provides a basic overview of the Intelligent Virtual Assistant industry including: Executive Summary, Definitions, Classifications, Applications, Segment Analysis, and Market Overview ; manufacturing technology; cost structures, product specifications; raw materials and so on. This Intelligent Virtual Assistant market report enhanced on worldwide competition by leading manufactures like ( Microsoft, Nuance, Samsung Electronics, Alphabet, Apple, Amazon, IBM, Baidu, Blackberry, Inbenta Technologies, Facebook, Cognitive Code, Artificial Solutions, Unified Computer Intelligence, Mycroft Ai ) which providing information such as Capacity, Production, Production Value, Cost/Profit, Supply/Demand and Import/Export and so on. There are 3 key segments covered in this Intelligent Virtual Assistant market report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.

Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Report Structure at a Glance: Macroeconomic Factors & 6 Year Forecast Factors 2019-2025, Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Taxonomy, Pricing & Regulatory Factors Analysis, Value Chain Analysis, Market Dynamics (Key Drivers, Key Restraints, Recent Trends, Upcoming Opportunities).

Summary of Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market: An intelligent virtual assistant is an engineered entity residing in software that interfaces with humans in a human way. This technology incorporates elements of interactive voice response and other modern artificial intelligence projects to deliver full-fledged “virtual identities” that converse with users.

The conversational AI-based IVAs accounted for the highest share in 2017. This is mainly because AI-based IVAs have the ability to learn by itself with the help of deep learning, NLP, and neural networks. Rule-based IVAs can answer basic and limited types of queries.

The IVA market in North America has accounted for the highest share in this market due to the high technological adoption of IVAs in industries such as consumer electronics, BFSI, healthcare, education, retail, government, utilities, travel and hospitality, and others. APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate than other regions from 2018 to 2023 due to the presence of emerging economies such as China and India. These economies are adopting chatbots for providing uninterrupted customer support services to serve its large population.

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

⦿ Rule based

⦿ Conversational AI based

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Intelligent Virtual Assistant market for each application, including-

⦿ Consumer Electronics

⦿ BFSI

⦿ Healthcare

⦿ Education

⦿ Retail

⦿ Government

⦿ Utilities

⦿ Travel and Hospitality

⦿ Others

Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

