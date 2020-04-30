Marine Big Data Market: Rising Global Trade to Fuel Growth Opportunities

Marine big data can be described as large amount of data collected by aerial remote sensing, ships, stations, buoys and satellites. In recent years, the data generated and collected by various devices is growing at an overwhelming speed all over the world. In terms of marine sector, countries across the globe have launched observing projects such as Argo, NEPTUNE, GOOS etc. and number of marine observation satellites. As multiple observing techniques and various marine observation systems are deployed into the service, data volume increases, data format becomes diversified which forms marine big data.

Only that marine data is valuable which contain specific temporal and spatial information. Factors such as high dimension and periodical data acquisition by various marine observation projects around the world leads to huge volume of marine big data. The global marine big data market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period 2017 to 2025 and is expected to reach US$ 3,240.5 Mn by 2025.

Shipping is highly regulated and responsible nearly 3% of carbon emissions reported globally. Considering the high dependence of global trade, the shipping industry accounts for a significantly large share of the commercial demand. In the coming years, the industry is likely to navigate through various twists and turns and bear effects of climate change, upcoming regulations, technological advancements, and energy shortages. Also several technological developments are on card for the marine sectors on account of the advent of proliferation of the sensor technology. Against this backdrop, experts are of the opinion that the marine sector is likely to develop at a rapid pace in the coming years. This will in turn create lucrative prospects for the global marine big data market’s growth.

Ship intelligence will emerge as a driving future shaping lucrative prospects for the industry. A staggering volume of data is generated on a daily basis in marine sector. Furthermore, this data is generated from diverse sources and in diverse formats. Big data has therefore emerged as a key solution as it helps discovering correlations between various measurable or unmeasurable criteria. Results thus obtained enables determination of hidden trends and patterns.

Information Provided by Marine Big Data Considered Indispensable for Marine Sector

Marine big data provides forecasts regarding unforeseen hazards be it regarding climate or ecology and helps in decision-making. In addition, marine big data also provides valuable temporal and spatial information, besides data on water attributes such as density, salinity, temperature, and velocity. All these factors will help in growth of the global marine big data market in the coming years. As future of ship intelligence traverses beyond ultra-monitoring and nanotech, the market will welcome a fresh burst of opportunities. Experts are of opinion that in the coming years, bridges will focus on analyzing high level data to efficiently manage navigation and propulsions.

