Medical Loupes Market Report Focusing on Current Trends and Leading Fortune Companies By 2027

New innovations in the medical loupes market are bringing a wave of transformation for clinicians in the healthcare industry. One of these innovations is the introduction of sport frame loupes.

The global medical device industry is anticipated to grow at a steady CAGR of ~5% till the year 2030. In order to support the global medical device inventory space, healthcare companies in the medical loupes market are developing sport frame loupes coupled with VDC (variable distance control) technology that provide dentists and surgeons with improved depth of field and edge acuity.

The production of flip up loupes is estimated to reach ~335 thousand units in the medical loupes market by 2027. This is why, manufacturers are pioneering the technology of high color rendering index (CRI) for surgical dental loupes. For instance, in July 2019, Orascoptic – a manufacturer of dental headlights and loupes, announced the launch of TruColor™ – a medical loupe integrated with one-of-its-kind advanced illumination technology, which has achieved high level of color accuracy in the healthcare landscape.

Stakeholders in the healthcare industry are investing in state-of-the-art equipment and technology to achieve medical success during intensive operations. These technologies include medical augmented reality (AR) systems and hardware setup that ensure a smooth flow of events during surgeries in operation theatres.

Key manufacturers in the medical loupes market are adopting different marketing strategies such as product launches and mergers & acquisitions to meet the increasing demand for medical loupes, and expanding their business in untapped markets. Some manufacturers in the medical loupes market are also expanding through modern distribution channels such e-Commerce, company-owned websites, etc.

Global Medical Loupes Market: Key Players

Major players operating in the global medical loupes market include Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Rose Micro Solutions, L.A. Lens, ErgonoptiX, NORTH-SOUTHERN ELECTRONICS LIMITED, Designs for Vision, Inc., Enova Illumination, SurgiTel, Den-Mat Holdings, LLC, SHEER Vision, R&D Surgical Ltd. (Xenosys), Orascoptic, Heine Optotechnik GmbH & Co. KG, and Keeler Ltd.

