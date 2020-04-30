New Study: Chatbot Market Research and Analysis 2016-2024

Vast developments in the field of artificial intelligence in the past few years have significantly benefitted the level of maturity that chatbots have witnessed from being simple answer machines with scripted responses to the present day chatbots that are smart enough to effectively engage potential consumers. Businesses are also increasingly using chatbots in highly interesting ways demonstrating the larger spectrum of capacities and capabilities of chatbots.

Technological advancements are allowing the easy implementation of artificial intelligence tools in consumer electronic products, thereby allowing the chatbot market to gain a larger consumer base. The market for chatbots is also significantly benefitting from the increased use of online messaging and the use of chatbots in digital marketing strategies for purposes such as customer engagement and generation of lead.

Region-wise, the global chatbot market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Of these, North America holds a leading position thanks to the presence of a strong technological infrastructure. A large presence of business automation and associated activities carried out for digital marketing applications in this region is also making North America attract notable revenue in the market.

Impressive Development in AI Technology Fuels Growth in the Market

Widespread advancements occurring in the field of artificial intelligence is primarily responsible for driving growth in the global chatbot market. This is mainly due to the implementation of more sophisticated and mature chatbot processes that are intensely smart to deal with engaging customers. With a rising demand of automation in several domains, the use of chatbots to achieve online efficiency in terms of dealing with customer enquiries and customer retention is increasing. This is expected to make the global chatbot market depict a highly positive growth curve in the near future. Most businesses are making use of chatbot services in a plethora of ways, thus expanding the boundaries of their capacities and capabilities.

In addition, application of AI in consumer electronics has also led towards the creation of a large client base that demands the assistance of technologies like chatbot services. In recent times, extensive progress in digital technology has made many businesses start utilizing numerous digital marketing strategies. As voice and messaging services, which are a part of chatbot technology, come under these strategies, this market is expected to grow with leaps and bounds in the near future.

