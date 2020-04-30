Next Generation Sequencing Services Market 2025 Overview by Growth Factors, Technological Innovation, Emerging Trends User Demand, Key Players & Regional Outlook 2025

The next-generation (NGS) services market has introduced several innovative advancements in NGS technology to promote usage in hospitals and clinical labs. Most current innovations in this field revolve around simplifying usage of seq-technology and making it more sophisticated. These major factors of the next generation sequencing services industry have driven the uptake of NGS services across several end users.

With the growing trend of high throughput sequencing within the biotech and pharmaceutical industry, there is a significant need for more developments to improvise the speed and convenience of high throughput seq-platforms and simplify workflows. Moreover, companies are focusing on development of solutions to simplify the amplifications and purification of sample and starting input.

The global next-generation sequencing services market is segmented into several classifications including type outlook, workflow outlook, end-use outlook, regional outlook. Based on the type outlook the global next-generation sequencing (NGS) services market is categorized into Human Genome Sequencing, Single Cell Sequencing, Microbial Genome-based Sequencing, Gene Regulation Services, Small RNA Sequencing, ChIP Sequencing, Other Gene Regulation-based Services, Animal & Plant Sequencing, and Other Sequencing Services. Furthermore, on the basis of workflow outlook the next-generation sequencing (NGS) market is classified pre sequencing, sequencing, and data analysis. Based on the end-use outlook the global next generation sequencing (NGS) services universities & other research entities, hospitals & clinics, pharma & biotech entities, and others.

Conventional disease testing service providers have effectively broadened their portfolio with an increasing trend of seq-based genetic tests. In October 2014, ARUP Laboratories collaborated with the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP). The service provision for NGS-based HLA genotyping, including HLA Class I, Class II, initiated in November 2017.

Discussing the regional outlook, the global next-generation sequencing (NGS) market North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, Germany, U.K., Asia Pacific, China, Japan, Latin America, Brazil, and Middle East & Africa, South Africa.

Leading players of the global NGS services market include Illumina, Inc.; Eurofins Genomics; BGI; GENEWIZ Germany GmbH., Novogene Corporation, and others.

Key Segmentation of the Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market 2018-2025

NGS Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2025)

Human Genome Sequencing

Single Cell Sequencing

Microbial Genome-based Sequencing

Gene Regulation Services

Small RNA Sequencing

ChIP Sequencing

Other Gene Regulation-based Services

Animal & Plant Sequencing

Other Sequencing Services

NGS Services Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2025)

Pre Sequencing

Sequencing

Data Analysis

NGS Services End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2025)

Universities & Other Research Entities

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharma & Biotech Entities

Others

NGS Services Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

