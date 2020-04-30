Optical Character Recognition Market Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2025

In a highly fragmented and competitive global market for optical character recognition (OCR), savvy players are leveraging a multi-pronged strategy to surge ahead of their competitors. One strategy popular with them is competitive pricing which helps to draw more consumers. Besides, they are also banking upon mergers and acquisitions and carefully-considered partnerships to expand their outreach. Addition of new services is another way in which they are looking to further enhance their market shares.

Optical character recognition is a technology has literally revolutionized the document management process in various sectors, namely legal, banking, education, healthcare, finance, and government. It has helped to transform offices into a paperless ones by helping to digitize documents and communications that have remained resistant to digitization with speed and accuracy. Those include scanned paper documents and PDF files or images captured by a digital camera.

Further, the advancement of optical character recognition from a special purpose reader to a multi-purpose interactive system has lowered the cost of data capturing and has paved the way for the development of more reliable systems. This will also have a positive impact on the market.

