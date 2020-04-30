Optical Coating Equipment Market: Quantitative Market Analysis, Current and Future Trends, 2019 – 2027

The optical coating equipment landscape has reached a juncture with a multitude of changing dynamics, and a majority of them portend promising growth. According to a new report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the optical coating equipment market was valued at ~US$ 4.4 Bn in 2018, and will arrive at a value tantamount to ~US$ 6.4 Bn in 2027, representing a modest CAGR of ~4% during the period of 2019-2027. Continuous headways in fabrication technology, fostering the development of sophisticated optical coatings, irrespective of the curvature surface, are projected to have a profound influence on the landscape.

Since the demand for anti-reflection coatings is witnessing an upsurge, market players tend to leverage the prowess of R&D activities to offer better coating solutions, and gain a competitive edge in the optical coating equipment landscape. However, cost-prohibitive maintenance of optical coating equipment in end-use applications could impede the otherwise average growth strides of the market during the forecast period.

Currently, the dual quest of manufacturers for ‘cost-efficiency’ and ‘technological prowess’ is highly reliant on evaporative technology, which leads the batch with a market share of ~35%. However, the challenges apropos of coating will require accurate, faster, and more flexible approaches to incorporate optical coatings in high-end applications, including medical, military and defense, and aerospace, thereby representing lucrative prospects for plasma sputtering technologies in the future.

As a result of growing disposable income, people are focusing on precision and performance of the product. As a result, irrespective of the cost the demand for plasma sputtering, a process to lay a thin layer of coating on the device, or equipment. During the projected tenure, this process is expected to witness a substantial demand and is also projected to account for more than 35% of market share.

North America Continues to Hold the Top Spot

On geographical front, North America is expected to hold a dominant position from 2019 to 2027. This dominance is the result of the increasing technological developments that ensures swift and precise manufacturing of the products. Based on this factor and escalated demand for precision equipment, North America dominates the global optical coating equipment market.

