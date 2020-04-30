Patient Lifting Devices Market Landscape Assessment By Type, Opportunities and Higher Mortality Rates by 2025

Global Patient Lifting Devices Market: Overview

The demand within the global patient lifting devices market is expected to rise in the years to follow. Mobility of patients is an important consideration for healthcare centers and hospitals. Furthermore, the rising incidence of chronic diseases that paralyze individuals has also driven market demand. The healthcare fraternity has exhibited immense aplomb in developing a comprehensive framework for patient utility. Until a couple of decades ago, it was impossible to imagine a system that used automation technologies to lift patients. However, the use of sensors and digital aids has eased the burden of manually lifting patients.

Human-assisted transfer of patients across healthcare centers and homes is risky and cumbersome. It can become a cause of injuries for patients and helpers, thus, adding up to the welfare and healthcare costs. Hence, the use of patient lifting devices is projected to gather momentum in the years to come. Patients have shown a sense of willingness to spend on facilities that generate utility.

A market research report reviews the global patient lifting devices market in one of its syndicate reports. The global patient lifting devices market can be segmented on the basis end-user, type, facility, and region. Based on type, the use of sling lifts is expected to increase in the years to follow.

Global Patient Lifting Devices Market: Notable Developments

The need for increased care and safety across the healthcare industry has created fresh opportunities for the market vendors.

Abilitech Medical has recently sent ripples across the medical industry with its new utility device for injured persons. The company is launching a wearable device for bedridden patients. Severe injury can bar people from the ability to perform basic tasks such as turning off the morning alarm or shoving off mosquitos. The new device is expected to improve the stakes of revenue generation within Abilitech Medical.

Air-assisted patient transfer devices are steadily making their way into renowned healthcare facilities. The healthcare industry has shown tremendous resilience in embracing and implementing new technologies. Therefore, the vendors in the patient lifting devices market have a large playfield of lucrative opportunities to capitalise upon.

Some of the renowned vendors in the global patient lifting devices market are:

Handicare Group AB

Invacare Corp.

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Medline Industries Inc.

Global Patient Lifting Devices Market: Growth Drivers

Rising Incidence of Paralysing Disorders

A rising population of people suffers from the ills of dementia, Parkinson’s disease, and various types of cancers. In this scenario, it is important to have a strong system for assisting patients. Presence of a core system that offers improved mobility to patients is amongst the most important virtues within healthcare. Therefore, the total value of revenues in the global patient lifting devices market is slated to reach new heights in the years to come.

Improved Infrastructure of Healthcare Facilities

The need for patient lifting devices can also be associated with the construction of skyscrapers, a lot of which serve as hospitals. Presence of multi-speciality hospitals and healthcare centers has led to expansion of functional areas within hospitals. This factor, coupled with the letting ‘of residential spaces for hospitals, has also driven market demand. The increasing flux of patients across healthcare centers is indicative of the need for cutting-edge medical technologies. Therefore, the global patient lifting devices market is projected to attract increased revenues in the years to follow.

