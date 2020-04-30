Point-of-Use Water Treatment Machine Market Trends, Forecast 2026

The two main types of water treatment systems are point of entry and point-of-use. Point of use treatment systems are used in homes and offices for cooking and drinking purposes. These treatment systems purify and decontaminate the water of chlorine, dissolved solids, iron, sulfur, and other impurities. Point of use treatment systems differ from point of entry in that these systems are only installed where purified water is required. For instance, if the water at the point of entry is unfit for drinking but can be used for cleaning and washing purposes, the treatment systems are only be installed in the kitchen or wherever else drinking water is required. Similarly, if the water at point of entry is unfit for washing clothes, the treatment system would be installed at the inlet point of the washing machine.

Rising disposable incomes and increasing levels of water pollution is expected to lead to a growth in the adoption of water treatment systems. This factor is expected to be a key driver of the global point-of-use water treatment machine market. As the disposable income increases, people consider the purchase of appliances and other durables, water treatment systems being one among them. Water contamination leads to a number of diseases; as consumers become aware of this they look to protect themselves from the harmful effects of consuming this water. Thus, consumer awareness is expected to drive the global point-of-use water treatment machine market over the forecast period. Consumption of contaminated drinking water is estimated to cause about half a million deaths every year. This has led to government efforts as well as initiatives by NGOs to improve adoption rates of point-of-use water treatment machines.

Request Sample PDF With Strategic Insights @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=63246

Competition from filtered bottled water and varying water quality across regions are expected to be the major restraints facing the global point-of-use water treatment machine market. Filtered bottled water is a substitute for treatment systems and individuals may choose them over treatment systems. Additionally, the water to be treated varies in composition in terms of the type of contaminants. Therefore, players in the global point-of-use water treatment machine market have to develop universal point of use treatment systems or systems specific to regions. Both of these could prove to be a challenge as the market for those products would then be limited, due to specific regional requirements.

Point-of-use water treatment systems have opportunities for growth in developing countries where there is limited access to clean and safe drinking water. Manufacturers in the global point-of-use water treatment machine industry can explore these untapped markets. Efforts of governments and NGOs in improving awareness with regards to the use of cleaner drinking water are an opportunity for growth as well.

The global point-of-use water treatment machine market can be segmented on the basis of application, technology, distribution channel, and region. Market segmentation based on application is residential, commercial, and recreational. In terms of technology, the market can be divided into reverse osmosis, distillation, filtration, and disinfection. Based on distribution channel the global point-of-use water treatment machine market can be classified as online, offline, and others. Offline distribution is done through multi-brand stores, single brand stores, and others. The distribution through online channel is along similar lines. Based on region, the global point-of-use water treatment machine market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Culligan, Whirlpool Corporation, Alticor Inc., Brita LP, BWT Aktiengesellschaft, Toray Industries, Inc., Coway Co. Ltd., Pentair plc, A. O. Smith, and Eureka Forbes are the major manufacturers in the global point-of-use water treatment machine market. A. O. Smith logged record sales in 2018 indicating growth in demand for water treatment products.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets