Polymer Dispersion Market to Surpass Growth Value US$ 11.8 Bn by 2027

Polymer Dispersion Market: Key Highlights The global polymer dispersion market was valued at ~US$ 7.6 Bn in 2018 , and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific accounts for a major share of the global polymer dispersion market, led by an increase in the demand for polymer dispersions in paints & coatings and adhesives & sealants in the region. Polymer dispersions are primarily used in decorative paints and coatings, owing to their various properties. These include the enhancement of toughness and reduction in the amount of energy required for drying. Polymer dispersions are also employed in protective coatings.

Polymer dispersions are eco-friendly. They offer good adhesion to cellulose-containing substrates such as wood and paper. Polymer dispersions are also employed in wood adhesives.

Water-based polyurethane dispersions (PUDs) are polymer dispersions employed in coatings and adhesives, which use water as a primary solvent. PUDs are used in various industrial and commercial applications to reduce the usage of solvent-based products, in view of the increase in regulations on the amount of VOCs and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs). Among the applications, the paints & coatings segment accounted for a major share of the global polymer dispersion market in 2018. The paints & coatings industry is shifting toward the use of low-VOC and eco-friendly technologies such as water-based materials. This factor is fueling the demand for polymer dispersions.

Polymer dispersions improve surface properties such as appearance, and enable unique effects. They also enhance resistance to corrosion when used in paints and coatings.

Growing environment-related concerns caused by rising carbon footprint have prompted market players to use water-based polymer dispersion-based adhesives. Polymer dispersions offer environment-related benefits by decreasing the carbon footprint. Also, they reduce the overall cost of the production of adhesives. Polymer dispersions offer clean runnability and good filler tolerance to minimize the risk of instability on cross contamination of carpet backing. This is expected to fuel the demand for polymer dispersions in the near future.

