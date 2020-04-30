Potassium Formate Market to Reach worth US$ 920 Mn by 2027

Potassium Formate Market: Key Highlights

The global potassium formate market was valued at ~ US$ 615 Mn in 2018, and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~ 5% from 2019 to 2027. The need for effective and environment-friendly de-icing solutions in the aerospace industry is expected to propel the potassium formate market during the forecast period.

The low environmental impact of potassium formate makes it a cost-effective sustainable solution as compared to other materials. Potassium formate has low chemical oxygen demand (COD) and biological oxygen demand (BOD). Therefore, it is bio-degradable.

Key Drivers of the Potassium Formate Market

De-icing of airport runways is necessary for safety purposes. Chemical de-icing is often used on airport runways to expedite the melting of snow. De-icing involves the use of inorganic salts, which have lower melting point than ice. Inorganic salts used in are the form of brine solutions in de-icing applications. They are effective in the short run; however, they have detrimental effects on construction materials.

Potassium formate-based de-icers are more biodegradable than inorganic salts and organic counterparts such as acetate salts and urea. They are effective and environment-friendly. This is anticipated to boost the demand for potassium formate in the aerospace industry during the forecast period.

Newly Discovered and Potential Oil & Gas Reserves Likely to Offer Opportunities