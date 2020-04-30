Proximity Sensors Market to be valued at US$3,754.8 mn by 2025

The global proximity sensors market is treading steady growth owing to the wide use of proximity sensors in heavy industries and consumer electronics among others. Proximity sensors are discrete sensors that have the capability to sense and detect when an object is in the vicinity of the sensor face. Proximity sensors can detect metallic objects, non-metallic objects, and fluids among others.

The incessant growth of the consumer electronics industry has been a key factor that has led to the growth of proximity sensors market. In particular, proximity sensing technology finds widespread application in key consumer electronics such as smartphones. Advances in capacitive proximity sensing technology that addresses loopholes of currently used IR-based proximity sensor technology for smartphones is expected to create growth opportunities for proximity sensors during the forecast period.

The recent research report by Transparency Market research on the global proximity sensors market predicts that the market will exhibit a steady growth of 5.1% CAGR for the period of 2017 to 2025. With this rate of growth, the valuation of the global market will elevate US$3,754.8 mn.

Increasing End-use Industries to Drive Market Growth

There is broad range of factors that is influencing the growth of the global proximity sensors market. One of the key driving factor for the market growth has been the recent rise in demand for highly effective and precise sensors that are able to spot surrounding vehicles. The manufacturers in the car business are now concentrating on integrating proximity sensors in the car doors. In addition to this, the aviation sector is also taking keen interest in adopting proximity sensors because of its electromagnetic and ultrasound properties. This too is projected to act as a strong driver for the growth of the global proximity sensors market.

Asia Pacific to Remain Largest Segment in Global Market

In terms of geographical segmentation, the global proximity sensors market is divided into five key regions namely Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and North America. Back in 2016, the global market was dominated by the regional segment of Asia Pacific and is expected to continue to lead for the given period of forecast. The growth of the market is due to the presence of the emerging economies such as India and China as these countries are showing high growth in the sector of manufacturing and industrial automation.

