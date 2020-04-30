Rotary Servo Motors Market – Applications Insights by 2017 – 2025

The rotary servo motor provides a completely coordinated motion control for electromechanical, hydraulic and pneumatic motion systems. These have a comparatively low inertia and their working needs only a single cable for providing feedback i.e. motor brake and motor power. The rotary servo motors serve the purpose of high-performance motion systems. Low inertia and medium inertia are types of rotary servo motors. They are also available in food grade and stainless steel form.

The rotary servo motors also provide a rapid and quick acceleration and deceleration to the equipment they are installed in. They are compatible with applications that need a smooth and fine movement of huge loads. Some of the rotary servo motors are compact and possess a dense power design. They are used for both industrial manufacturing as well as commercial applications. Most of the rotary servo motors manufacturing companies, manufacture their products in accordance with the North American, European and Asian line voltages.

The growing need for components with a higher life i.e. reliability and durability; is fueling the growth of the rotary servo motors market. The increasing demand for components with optimized servo control coupled with a high-resolution precision feedback is also contributing to the growth of the rotary servo motors market. The high power feature along with the precise positioning capabilities enhances the functioning of the rotary servo motors. The increasing need for components and equipment that reduce the energy consumption coupled with the attempts of many companies and governments for sustainable development; is also one of the major driving factors.

Another driving factor is the demand for components with high response and high precision positioning. The need for a motor with accurate rotation angle and speed control is also driving the market growth. However, the demand for linear motors for linear motion applications is a restraining factor for the growth of rotary servo motors market. The availability of features such as a high torque density afforded by a superior stator design and substantial power in a small footprint; is widening the scope of the rotary servo motors. This coupled with a high-resolution absolute encoder, also creates growth opportunities further. One of the prominent trends in the global rotary servo motors market is the availability of the customized rotary servo motors to serve a specific purpose. Another is that a reasonable cost is available for customization of rotary servo motors.

The Kollmorgen company is offering wash-down, explosion proof and submersible models of rotary servo motors. Motor replacement and continuous support to existing customers are another attributes of this company. Parker Hannifin Corp is offering industry leading delivery times and increased torque in rotary servo motors. Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides smart motor technology which offers automatic identification of accurate motor-to-drive connectivity. Moog’s rotary servo motors have a permanent magnetic field excitation, designed specifically for highly dynamic servo industrial applications.

