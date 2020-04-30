Sildenafil Citrate Market 2019 Industry Applications, Size, Types, Growth Aspect, Regional Trend, Key Vendors and Forecast Report 2023

“The global Sildenafil Citrate market is comprehensively and accurately detailed in the report, taking into consideration various factors such as competitve aspect, regional growth, segmentation, and Sildenafil Citrate Market size by value and volume 2019-2023.”

Sildenafil Citrate Market studies the brand name Viagra among others, is a medication used to treat erectile dysfunction and pulmonary arterial hypertension. It is unclear if it is effective for treating sexual dysfunction in women.

Common side effects include headaches, heartburn, and flushed skin. Caution is advised in those with cardiovascular disease. Rare but serious side effects include a prolonged erection that can lead to damage to the penis, vision problems, and hearing loss. Sildenafil should not be taken by people on nitrates such as nitroglycerin (glycerin trinitrate), as this may result in a serious drop in blood pressure.

Sildenafil acts by blocking phosphodiesterase 5 (PDE5), an enzyme that promotes breakdown of cGMP, which regulates blood flow in the penis. It requires sexual arousal, however, to work. It also results in dilation of the blood vessels in the lungs.

Sildenafil Citrate Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Aglowmed Pharmaceuticals

Wisdom Pharmaceutical

Ind-Swift Limited

L.Healthcare

Pfizer originally discovered the medication in 1989 while looking for a treatment for heart-related chest pain. It was approved for medical use in the United States and Europe in 1998. In the United States about 2 million prescriptions were written for sildenafil in 2016. In 2017 it became available as a generic medication. In the United Kingdom it is available over the counter. As of 2018 in the United States the wholesale cost is less than US$1 per dose.

Market Segment by Types can be divided into:

25 mg tablets

50 mg tablets

100 mg tablets

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Medical Uses

Non-Medical Uses

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

