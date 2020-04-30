Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Market Scope and Opportunities Analysis 2019 – 2027

Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Market: An Overview

The silicon-based fingerprint sensors market is projected to witness a stellar growth during the forecast period, thanks to the increasing efforts taken by the players to advance the technology. Additionally, substantial demands from the smartphone industry are likely to offer promising growth opportunities.

An upcoming report on silicon-based fingerprint sensor market by Transparency Market Research will offer a detailed analysis of all pivotal aspects prevailing in the market. This will help readers detect important trends and investment opportunities in the silicon-based fingerprint sensors market. In addition to this, it will provide revenue estimates and vendor landscape during the forecast period that will help readers assessed the feasibility of new investment in the industry.

Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Market: Notable Developments and Competitive Landscape

The silicon-based fingerprint sensors market depicts a moderately consolidated market with a handful player ruling a majority of the share. Further, these players are focusing to improve sensors in terms of consumer convenience and security levels. Some of the key players operating in the silicon-based fingerprint sensor market are Fujitsu Limited, Jiangsu Winch Corp. Ltd., AuthenTec Inc., Fingerprint Cards AB, and Validity Sensors Inc.

These players are ramping their investments for the development of the advanced product. For instance- Japan Display Inc., a LCD technology joint venture by Sony, Toshiba, and Hitachi developed a glass-based capacitive fingerprint sensor by leveraging Japan Display’s Pixel Eye technology. This will help manufacturers turn a glass-based substrate into the fingerprint sensor.

Such advancements are expected to increase demands of silicon-based fingerprint sensor, thus offering a competitive edge to the silicon-based fingerprint sensors market.

Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Market: Key Trends

The silicon-based fingerprint sensors are widely used in several commercial sectors as biometric machine for easy identification and verification of their employees. Apart from this, tablets, smartphones, laptops, and notebooks are other devices which extensively use silicon bases figure sensor to improve user experience. The increasing demand from end-user industry is a prominent factor expected to boost the silicon based fingerprint sensor market in the coming few years.

Along with this, several desirable features such as lightweight, easy installation makes silicon based figure print sensor as the most popular devices across varied applications.

Other than this, growing technological advancement, favorable government regulations, and growing security-related concerns are some of the other factors likely to play a vital role in the growth of the global silicon-based fingerprint sensor market.

