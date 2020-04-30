Soxhlet Apparatus Market – Industry Trends, Key Drivers, Outlook by 2026

The Soxhlet apparatus is an equipment that is used in a laboratory. It is designed to process various solid materials such as a chemical separation which exposes a solid material to a solvent. Soxhlet apparatus is utilized as a lab equipment to remove impurities from solid or limited solubility. Moreover, the Soxhlet apparatus extracts thick or any solid material from a volatile solvent such as alcohol and ether. It can be utilized only in the solvent, if the desirable compound is a limited solubility and the impurity is insoluble. Simple filtration is used in a solvent if there is significant solubility of a desired compound. The Soxhlet apparatus is majorly employed in pharmaceutics, environments and foodstuffs. Presently, the Soxhlet apparatus is extensively used in various laboratories to extract oil from various materials.

The global Soxhlet apparatus market is expanding significantly, due to the effective usage of this apparatus in phytochemical and food industry. Utilization of Soxhlet apparatus in phytochemical research is rising significantly, especially in pre- and post-extraction process in plant material. Increase in necessity of curing diseases and inefficiency has fuelled the demand for phytochemical research in the several fields. For instance, study of medicinal plants in the creation of plant samples, preservation of plant materials, and to categorize plants in order to use them a medicinal purposes. Moreover, the global Soxhlet apparatus market is expanding due to significant usage of Soxhlet apparatus in the food industry.

Over the past years Awareness about diet and physical appearance has been growing among people in the last few years, which has led them to reduce their consumption of fatty and unhealthy food intact. Moreover, increased demand for food that contains less fat and carbs has prompted producers in the food industry to begin producing food that contains low fat and carbs. Moreover, the global soxhlet apparatus market has seen its immense presence in the estimation of fat in the food content in order to control the excess intake of fat, which can lead to obesity, and prevent the low consumption, which can lead to malnutrition. Therefore, significant usage of Soxhlet apparatus in phytochemical research in the food industry is boosting the Soxhlet apparatus market. However, the limited number of end-users of Soxhlet apparatus, which is estimated to increase at a sluggish pace, can restrain the Soxhlet apparatus market. Furthermore, the extraction procedure carried out by the Soxhlet apparatus can last for days, which offers significant opportunity to industries to enter in the market in order to carry out technological advancements in extraction. Thus, the long duration of the procedure is likely to hamper the Soxhlet apparatus market in the near future. Additionally, the Soxhlet apparatus requires multiple changes in the equipment, as the extraction thimble, which is a part of equipment, is consumable, and it has to be changed every time after significant usage. This, in turn, fuels the costs, which is likely to restrain the Soxhlet apparatus market.

The global Soxhlet apparatus market can be segmented based on type, application, and region. In terms of type, the Soxhlet apparatus market can be classified into automatic and semiautomatic. The automatic Soxhlet apparatus offers rapid results, in terms of extraction, high efficiency, and requires less solvent. The semiautomatic Soxhlet apparatus requires longer time to complete the extraction procedure. In terms of application, the market can be bifurcated into food testing, biofuels, polymer, and pharmaceutical. Demand for Soxhlet apparatus is significantly high in the food testing segment In terms of region, the global Soxhlet apparatus market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Key players operating in the global Soxhlet apparatus market are Dolphin Pharmacy Instruments Private Limited, and Sigma-Aldrich Corporation. However, the unorganized sector of the soxhlet apparatus market witnesses intense competition.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets